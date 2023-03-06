Fernando Alonso took the podium in his first race with Aston Martin, after finishing third this Sunday at the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first in the Formula One World Cup, declared at the Sakhir circuit that “It has been a great weekend” and that it is “incredible what” his team has done “in winter”.

The Asturian double world champion – who at 41 is facing his twentieth season in F1 – had last climbed into the drawer on November 21, 2021, by finishing third in the then debutant Qatar Grand Prix, which was won by Englishman Lewis Hamilton ahead of Dutchman Max Verstappen. This Sunday he did it again, in his first race as an Aston Martin driver, finishing behind Verstappen, the first World Cup leader, and his teammate at Red Bull, the Mexican Sergio Pérez.

Alonso got back on the podium in the circuit where he previously celebrated three of his 32 victories -in 2005 and 2006, the years of his titles; and in 2010, in his first race with Ferrari-. On this occasion, the ‘drawer’ was made to wait less than on the previous one: between the 97th podium and the 98th podium of the great Asturian pilot -also World Endurance Champion (WEC), the 2018-19 ‘super-season’, with Toyota – it took seven years and almost four months.

Before finishing third in November 2021 in Lusail (Qatar), Alonso had last stood on the podium at the Hungaroring -the scene of his first victory, in 2003-, where he had finished second in the 2014 Hungarian Grand Prix, in July of that year.

The Spaniard declared: “First of all, congratulations to (the Canadian) Lance (Stroll, his new teammate, who finished sixth), because after his injury he has done a sensational job, like the whole team, who has been incredible,” he commented. Alonso also added: “It’s amazing what Aston Martin has done this winter.”

EFE Agency Information*