Ferrari 2024 – How to beat Red Bull? We need new ideas! VIDEO

Welcome to episode number 196 of Effe1 Garage, the video podcast dedicated to the F techniqueOrmula 1. In this episode, we answer your questions about the world of technology, delving into some interesting and curious aspects.

Among the questions you sent us, one concerns Ferrari’s situation after the dull 2023 championship.

The question is: does Ferrari have to go back to 2022 to beat Red Bull?

The answer is not simple, because it depends on many factors, including the technical regulations, the engine, the aerodynamics and the development of the single-seater over the course of the championship.

We will try to analyze these aspects with the help of illustrations and videos, explaining what the strengths and weaknesses of the two cars are. Furthermore, we will also talk about other topics, such as the role of the drivers in the technique, the innovations introduced by the other teams and the prospects for the future.

Don’t miss this episode of Effe 1 Garage, the video podcast that helps you discover the secrets of Formula 1 from a technical point of view. Good vision !

Ferrari 2024 – How to beat Red Bull? We need new ideas!

