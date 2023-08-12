Home » Ferrari F1 Elkann chasing Hamilton
News

Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari! Just rumors or is there really any possibility?
The multiple world champion has not yet formalized his contract renewal with the Mercedes team, despite having reaffirmed his full confidence in the Brackley team also for the rest of his career. Recently, the news of possible interactions between the Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton. At first, the team manager, Frederic Vasseur, had rejected this indiscretion; however, Leo Turrini, in the pages of the newspaper, confirmed instead that it was the president John Elkann who personally contacted the Mercedes driver. “Elkann reached out to Hamilton personally, but the polite response was a polite ‘No, thank you’. The situation remains undefined at the moment.”

The bid put forward was reported to be £40 million.

