FGR raids offices of Alianza, EDESSA and ticket provider, after the stampede at Cuscatlán stadium

This afternoon, the Prosecutor’s Office raided various premises, as part of the investigation into the stampede that occurred on May 20 at the Cuscatlán stadium that left 12 dead and several injured.

“We are investigating documentation that allows us to clarify these facts in the Alianza sports club, EDESSA and Smart Ticket,” said the FGR.

In addition, he reiterated that they try to guarantee and be committed to the population in the search for the truth, to do justice.

The authorities carried out searches in the area of ​​the Maya Tik ticket system, the place where tickets for sporting events are prepared, distributed and registered, as well as in the Alianza sports offices.

They also verified the accounting financial documentation, contracts with the ticket provider, tickets used on the day of the event, and information on the logistics developed.

These procedures were authorized by the First Peace Court, where they presented the investigations and the needs for this documentation that will help to determine the institutions that have had responsibility.