Fiat brings two new Stromer for family and vacation

Fiat is strengthening its electric fleet: the Italians are already putting a family-friendly 600 alongside the handy 500 this summer, the manufacturer announced.

The Topolino, which is based on the Opel Rocks-e and is a light vehicle that can be driven by 15-year-olds, will also be available in the last quarter. According to the manufacturer, the 600e starts at 36,490 euros, but the price for the Topolino has not yet been mentioned.

The 600e uses the well-known Stellantis corporation architecture and is a close relative of the Jeep Avenger. According to Fiat, it is 4.17 meters long, offers five seats and 360 liters of luggage space.

An electric motor (115 kW/156 hp), which is powered by a 54 kWh battery, takes over the drive. According to the manufacturer, this is enough for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.0 seconds, a top speed of 150 km/h and a range of over 400 standard kilometers. After that, it is charged with up to 100 kW.

Breezy hours in the city or on the beach

While Fiat positions the 600e as an everyday car for families, the Topolino is only a car for certain hours: without doors and equipped with an airy soft top, the 2.53 meter short two-seater is intended to bring a holiday feeling to the city or to the beach promenade. With a 9 kW/12 hp motor, it drives at a maximum of 45 km/h and has a range of up to 75 kilometers with its 5.4 kWh battery.

