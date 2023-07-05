What does the plant tusst cure | Magazine

Folk herbalist Momčilo Antonijević reveals how medicinal this plant is for us!

A plant found in many gardens and yards, people often pull it out because they think it is a weed, but in fact it is anything but that. Portulaca oleracea, recognizable by its fleshy, juicy leaves and yellow flowers, is an edible and incredibly natural medicine! So get outside and see what’s hiding in your backyard.

Folk herbalist and journalist Momčilo Antonijević explained to RTS what health benefits shower brings us.

“The shower actually dominates every field and every yard in these summer months. And we pass by it very often, not only in the fields, but also in planters, city green areas,” Antonijević points out.

Few people know that it is an amazing plant that contains large amounts omega three fatty acids which are extremely useful for our blood vessels and our heart. In addition, it contains many microelements and vitamins. Tušt is actually a superfood in the truest sense, emphasizes the national herbalist.

It blooms at the end of summer with small yellow flowers and produces seeds that are extremely germinating. Even 30 years can keep its germination. So that the shower, usually when other cultures fail, appears in full glory. It was used in Ancient Egypt, it has been grown in China and India for over a millennium, the French make different traditional dishes and soups from it… We are the only ones who trample on it, pull it and throw it away like a weed.

In China, tusst is primarily recommended against candida and fungal infections as a very tasty vegetable that is steamed with a little garlic. Otherwise, take a shower especially recommended for people who suffer from high cholesterol, triglycerides, high blood sugar levels. It is recommended for heart patients as well as those suffering from autoimmune diseases.

Simply, you can make the best use of it by making a salad from it and adding some other medicinal plants such as honeysuckle or watercress. These are plants that contain sulfur essential oils, thanks to which they have a strong bacteriostatic and bactericidal effect.

