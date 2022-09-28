Everything is ready for the 16th edition of 4passi Festival, one of the most important national events in the panorama of the sustainable and solidarity economy, which will officially open its doors on Friday 30 September in the historic center of the Treviso capital with a very dense calendar of events also enriched by the collaboration with Altromercato Festival, of which the event hosts the first edition.

Meetings, conferences, shows, guided tours in the center of Treviso, moments of discussion and sharing, tastings and workshops for the little ones that will then continue for the entire days of Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 October, addressing the theme “Trespassing. Snapshots of a planet through sustainability choices “.

The festival opens Friday 30 September with a meeting dedicated to the issue of female empowerment, entitled Women, gender equality, work. How many borders to overcome ?, (Palazzo dei Trecento, 6.30 pm): a dialogue between the cosmetologist and entrepreneur Francesca Poggiali, Federica Leonarduzzi, consultant in the fair trade sector and the journalist Sara De Vido. Another appointment to mark on the agenda for Friday is the show In the woods, trespassing man and nature (Palazzo Bomben, 9 pm), which will see the words of the writer Daniele Zovi marrying to the music of the singer-songwriter Erica Boschiero.

A previous edition of the review

The day of Saturday 1 October opens with one of the most anticipated events of the festival: the conference “Snapshots of sustainability: from imagined story to images in action” (Palazzo dei Trecento, 10 am), a workshop that will involve eight companies and two professors from the University of Ca ‘Foscari di Venezia to tell their experience in the field of sustainability, thus offering a handbook of stimuli and virtuous actions that are not mere marketing levers but practices capable of really changing the economy.

Among the guests who will speak Alessandro Franceschini, president of Altromercato, Fabio Brescacin, President Ecor Naturasì and Alice Pomiato from Treviso, better known on social platforms as Aliceful, one of the main Italian green influencers.

The afternoon instead sees ethical fashion as a great protagonist, with various activities scheduled from 15 to 20 at the Loggia dei Cavalieri: a swap party proposed by the Agorà association, a creative mending laboratory and the second-hand market by Mani Tese, an ethical fashion show, the testimony of the Indian producer Narayanasamy Arunach and a DJ set of sounds from all over the world in the background.

The 2021 edition of the Fair

In the busy agenda on Saturday, the presentation of the graphic novel Lucille degli Acholi (Palazzo Rinaldi, 3 pm), by Ilaria Ferramosca and Chiara Abastanotti, in collaboration with the Zanetti Onlus Foundation, TCBF and Fondazione Corti Onlus, the meeting “Rights. Too confined? ” (Palazzo Rinaldi, 16.30), with the president of Amnesty International Italia Emanuele Russo, Alessandro Franceschini, Mikhai Maslennikov and the journalist Valentina Calzavara, to talk about social and civil rights and young people in the leap of time (Palazzo Rinaldi, 18.30 ), with Massimiliano Valerii, general director of Censis who will talk about the change in the relationship of young people with the world of work.

To close the day, the show “Circo K” by actor, musician and illustrator Roberto Abbiati, staged at the Stefanini Auditorium at 9 pm – where it will be proposed already in the morning for schools -, a reinterpretation of “The trial” by Franz Kafka set in a surrogate circus inhabited by puppets, musicians and charlatans.

Per Sunday 2 October, on the front of the meetings there are three appointments to keep an eye on, all at Palazzo Rinaldi: “Peace Dialogues” (11.30 am) with Francesco Vignarca, Coordinator of the Campaigns of the Italian Peace and Disarmament Network, Anna Fasano, president of Banca Popolare Etica and Cristiano Calvi, Vice President and CEO of Altromercato; “Climate change. At what point are we and how can we act? ” (4.30 pm) with the physicist, climatologist and scientific popularizer Roberto Barbiero; “Telling travel to border places” (6.30 pm), with the Pisan entrepreneur and photographer Nicola Tanzini who will present a national preview of his new editorial work “I Wanna be an influencer?” published by Skira.

Sunday afternoon will then see Roberto Abbiati again on stage, this time with the original show for only 22 spectators “A cup of stormy sea”, with four performances at LabOratorio 31100. Then many workshops for children and scheduled tastings on Sundays between the Infopoint in Piazzetta Aldo Moro and the Bottega Altromercato in via Montello.

In addition, between Saturday and Sunday, a dozen guided walking and cycling tours are scheduled in the historic center of the Treviso capital to discover history, nature, environment and sustainability, shows for children and an “off” program of events. focused on the theme of sport, three of which the meeting on Saturday at Lab Oratorio 31100 with three young Treviso sportsmen who have crossed borders: Matteo Bandiera, sailor who will tackle transoceanic solo, Erica Barbon, world champion in indoor freediving and Alberto Bazan, national orienteering.