The 21-year-old from Buja dominated the sprint of the first stage of the Tour of Croatia, at the finish in Ludbreg: for the Olympic gold in the team pursuit it is the first career victory among professionals. “We remained covered, tactically perfect. I had the task of attempting the sprint in case we arrived in a small group: it went well. I have to thank the team first of all, we ran almost perfectly. I still don’t believe it, a very great emotion”

