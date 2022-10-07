The San Luca Fair in Treviso was inaugurated on Friday. Without restrictions, or limited admissions. We return to breathe the air – fragrant as always from the stalls of caramelized almonds, cotton candy and pancakes – of tradition. One of the most loved events by all Treviso people, and which this year should reach 400,000 admissions in just over two weeks (closes on 23 October). (Colussi video, FotoFilm)

03:19