Home News Fiera di San Luca in Treviso, here is the ribbon cutting
News

Fiera di San Luca in Treviso, here is the ribbon cutting

by admin
Fiera di San Luca in Treviso, here is the ribbon cutting

The San Luca Fair in Treviso was inaugurated on Friday. Without restrictions, or limited admissions. We return to breathe the air – fragrant as always from the stalls of caramelized almonds, cotton candy and pancakes – of tradition. One of the most loved events by all Treviso people, and which this year should reach 400,000 admissions in just over two weeks (closes on 23 October). (Colussi video, FotoFilm)

03:19

See also  Dad in Treviso families, between commitments and bureaucracy: there are those who have been in quarantine since November

You may also like

L’Aquila, the secretary of the CISL Sbarra remembers...

San Donà di Piave, road accident on the...

Shanghai added 3 new cases of local infection...

He finds his bicycle stolen an hour earlier...

A cabinet chief for the mayor is controversial

Pantene with Chiara Ferragni and Moschino rewards startups...

The magical art of Max Ernst on display...

Draghi: “For the new government, curiosity and not...

Turazza stinging spray, the psychologist: “It makes you...

One newly infected person in Chaoyang District, Beijing,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy