Title: Typhoon Dusuri Leaves Fujian Province Devastated as Beijing Prepares for Torrential Rainfall

Date: July 30, 2023

Comprehensive report by our reporter Li Hui

Typhoon Dusuri, the fifth typhoon of the year, struck Fujian Province and caused significant damage before weakening into a tropical depression. As of July 29, the typhoon has affected 1.4545 million people in Fujian, resulting in a direct economic loss of 3.053 billion yuan.

Reports indicate that from July 28 to July 29, heavy rainfall occurred in 233 towns and towns across 45 counties in the province. In 12 counties, 33 towns experienced rainfall exceeding 500 mm, with Xindu Town, Licheng District, Putian, recording the maximum hourly rainfall of 151.2 mm. Downtown areas in Fuzhou, Minhou, Putian, Xianyou, and Quanzhou Nan’an witnessed daily rainfall that broke historical extreme records dating back to 1961. Putian City, in particular, experienced the largest daily rainfall in the province’s National Observatory.

The impact of Typhoon Dusuri led to the evacuation of 363,000 individuals and the resettlement of 150,000 people. Approximately 10,800 hectares of crops were affected, with 456.61 hectares destroyed. Damage to houses included 90 collapses, 346 severe damages, and 4,571 moderate damages. The total direct economic loss amounted to 3.053 billion yuan.

Meanwhile, Beijing, as an inland area, faced the threat of torrential rain due to the effects of Typhoon Dusuri. On July 29, Beijing issued its second red rainstorm warning in history and initiated a Level 1 flood control red warning response. Experts warned residents to refrain from unnecessary outings and announced that companies would implement remote work policies. As a precautionary measure, several scenic spots in Beijing were temporarily closed.

Netizens expressed mixed reactions to the government’s response, with some believing it was merely a disclaimer. They pointed to a tragic incident that occurred in Beijing on July 21, 2012, when heavy rains led to mudslides, severe flooding, and the loss of 79 lives. The Meteorological Observatory predicted that the current heavy rainfall event could approach or surpass the intensity of the 2012 incident.

In a separate development, concerns were raised about the drainage system in the historic Forbidden City in Beijing. Heavy rainfall on July 21 and 22 activated the ancient drainage system, resulting in accumulated water in various parts of the palace complex. Videos depicting visitors navigating ankle-deep water in courtyards sparked discussions among netizens, with some remarking that this was the first flooding event in the Forbidden City in 600 years.

Netizens expressed a combination of astonishment and skepticism, attributing the flooding to various factors such as a change in drainage measures and the blocking of a traditional discharge pool. Some even linked the event to broader political sentiments, viewing it as a symbol of change and expressing hopes for a free and democratic China.

As Beijing braces for ongoing heavy rainfall, meteorological experts have warned of the risk of severe disasters, urging residents to remain cautious and follow official instructions.

