The Ministry of Health, Public Hygiene and Universal Access to Care with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO) organized this March 23, an annual review of the support of traditional leaders of the Grand Lomé and Maritime regions in the fight against Covid-19. The undeniable contribution of the guardians of habits and customs in the fight against the pandemic is recognized.

According to the resident representative of the WHO in Togo, Dr. Diallo Fatoumata Binta Tidiane, the strong involvement of crowned heads has led the Togolese population to not only adhere to the respect of all the strategies put in place but also and above all the adherence to vaccination, which remains the most effective weapon to stop the pandemic. ” This support has enabled, among other things, the deployment of vaccino-buses and the establishment of vaccinodromes in the cantonal royal palaces and around traditional festivals. “, she acknowledged.

Indeed, since the outbreak of the struggle by the high authorities of the country, the traditional chieftaincy has been associated at all levels. It is represented on the local Covid-19 response management committee. ” This is basically the role we had played during these three years of pandemic. It is a joy for all traditional leaders to be appreciated for all the activities we have had to carry out in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. We sincerely thank the various partners, in particular the WHO, which has strongly supported us in carrying out the activities. commented Togbuigan Dzidzoli Mawuli Détu X, President of the Council of Customary Chiefs of the Maritime Region. He also recommended that this momentum also be deployed in the context of awareness campaigns for expanded vaccination.

To encourage the population, the chiefs in their locality vaccinated themselves first before calling on the community to do the same. Others were in front of sensitizations with the organized groups and also on the media in the programs in local languages. The synergy of all these actions, explains the prefectural director of Gulf health, Dr Kossi Agbetiafa, ” the fact that the maritime region was the one where people were vaccinated a lot more. 42% of the Togolese population has been vaccinated in Grand Lomé and the maritime region “, he informed.

