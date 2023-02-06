A report from the Ministry of the Environment indicates that in 2022, at least 12,697 individuals of 434 species of wildlife returned to their homes.

These species had been taken from their habitat by traffickers, but thanks to the action of the environmental authorities of the National Environmental System and the Police, they were able to recover and return to their habitat.

The Ministry of Environment recalled that the trafficking of aquatic fauna or wild species can carry a sentence of between five and twelve years in prison.

Precisely to strengthen the fight against the illegal trade in wildlife, Colombia and Ecuador created the Binational Council to fight illegal trafficking in wildlife and deforestation in the Amazon jungle.

As will be recalled, the two countries share borders in the Amazon region.

Said Binational Council against deforestation and environmental crimes will meet every six months, and will work jointly for the Amazon and to strengthen the Otca Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization.

Goals

One of the objectives will be to develop the Binational Protocol for the Prosecution of the Crimes of Illegal Traffic of Wild Species, on the border.

The Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Susana Muhamad, confirmed that both countries committed to work and deliver for the next Colombia-Ecuador Binational Cabinet, the binational strategy for the prevention and control of illegal wildlife and timber trafficking on the border and formalize the protocol for prosecuting crimes of trafficking and illegal introduction of wild species.

The Minister also said that “we promised to study the joint proposal of the indigenous authorities of Colombia on a binational plan for a possible Andean-Amazonian biosphere reserve.”

Photo: Minambiente

Comments