“Fill in the code incorrectly and I’ll give you a new item!”

The go for the ordinary session of the State Examination (Exetat) 2023, was launched on Monday, June 26 with the General Culture test. In Kinshasa, in one of the centers of the commune of Kintambo, namely the Zuza school complex (primary school), some finalists who had incorrectly filled in their code, electronic grid, had a morbid fear in the light of a possible failure when posting results. These Blue and White owe their salvation thanks to the intervention of the Chief of the center who gave them other items.

« Tell me who you haunt, and I’ll tell you who you are states a proverb. This saying has not lost the slightest wrinkle way Fill in the code incorrectly and I will give you an item at the Exetat.

The end of the tunnel was far from emerging for the finalists who crossed out their item notebook. They no longer knew which saint to devote themselves to and the more time passed, the more the pressure only increased a notch on the outcome of their fate for this first of four days.

Indeed, success in the national test is a matter of both form and content. In other words, the failure can be recorded already upstream by a candidate who has incorrectly filled in his code consisting of 14 digits and the fallout is fatal until a setback in the publication of the results.

« The General Culture exam went well on this first day. There were 20 questions and 4 rounds. But fear invaded some candidates to such an extent that they damaged their electronic grid. But God is good, the Head of the center was understanding and changed their items. His presence was a stimulus for the students, concentration was required and we worked well and we are optimistic for the rest of the days.“said Kevin Mbela, a student at Dieza College in Kintambo.

The ordinary session of the Exetat was launched on Monday, June 26 on the national territory with general culture. The second day, Tuesday June 27 was dedicated to option courses.

More than a million students take part throughout the national territory in the Exetat for this year 2023.

Nesta Stones

