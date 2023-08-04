Home » Finance: Key figures from the Central Bank of Congo – Capsud.net
Finance: Key figures from the Central Bank of Congo – Capsud.net

An amount of 1724.1 billion CDF was mobilized at the end of July. This work is the work of the Congolese financial authorities.

These are the DGI, DGDA as well as the DGRAD. This news comes from the BCC, in its weekly note of the economic situation.

In its lines, this financial institution specifies that this money represents 75% of the monthly assignments of these financial authorities.

As for the expenses, the Central Bank of Congo indicated that they are established at 2212.1 billion CDF. That is a rate of 86.9% compared to the monthly provisions.

International foreign exchange reserves

Also in this same weekly note on economic conditions, the BCC talks about international foreign exchange reserves. Figured at 4.1 billion USD at the beginning of July, international foreign exchange reserves increased to 4.69 billion USD at the end of the month.

Note that this level of reserves will allow the DRC to import goods and services for more than 10 weeks.

Emongo Gerome

