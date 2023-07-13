Fiorucci, the relaunch will be presented at the next Milan fashion week

Fiorucci turn the page. The famous Italian brand founded by the visionary Elio Fiorucci is ready to go back to where it all began in 1967: in Milan. Since last year 100% ownership of the brand has passed to Dona Bertarelli, environmental philanthropist active in ocean protection, born in Rome and now living in Switzerland. The entrepreneur, already a minority shareholder, has acquired the label from the British Janie Schafferformer founder of the underwear chain Knickerboxowner of Fiorucci since 2017 with her partner and ex-husband Stephen. The Schaffers had taken over the brand from the Japanese of Itochu. The Fiorucci brand was purchased in 1990 by the Japanese jeans manufacturer Edwin which, in turn, came under the control of Itochu in 2014.

The CEO is leading the new course Alexander Pisani who boasts a long career in Otb where he also held the role of brand director of Diesel. The manager is joined by Francesca Murricreative director with experience in numerous luxury houses including Versace, Armani, Gucci, Givenchy e Ferragamo.

“The zero collection, made up of 15 looks, will be unveiled on September 21, during the next Milan fashion week, in an industrial space in the Fondazione Prada area. It will be an opportunity to meet the trade press and insiders, kicking off the brand’s new path ”, he tells Pambianconews Pisani.

“Fiorucci’s relaunch is an important and complex challenge at the same time, expectations are very high. Francesca Murri will be able to re-read Fiorucci’s codes in a contemporary key thanks to her structured background. Our priority is to connect with a new audience and reposition the label in the accessible luxury segment,” explains the manager.

In addition to the appointment during the fashion week, the CEO announces his intention to create a ‘Casa Fiorucci’: “We are looking for a location of at least 800 square meters that can host not only offices and showrooms but can be a real own creative hub. Fiorucci was among the first to understand the possibilities of branding also through collaborations with other brands and in other product categories, just think of his stores, forerunners of today’s concept store. We hope to find the right spaces within the year so as to set up in 2024”, continues Pisani.

Elio Fiorucci has undoubtedly shuffled the cards on the fashion table, anticipating some strategies not only in stylistic but also commercial terms, just think of the innovative model of his bazaar-shops, first and foremost the historic Milanese sales point in the Passarella gallery, the relationship with of the caliber of Madonna ed Andy Warholco-branding and irreverent advertising campaigns shot by Oliver Toscani.

“Currently we have only one London single-brand store in the Soho district, which however is not strategic with respect to our business plan. The wholesale distribution counts 90 doors, mainly in the UK and USA areas, we expect to reach 300 stores in three years with a focus on Europe. The American market demonstrates a great passion for the brand thanks to an echo of the past that is still very present; we will also invest in Asia, starting with Japan and then continuing in Korea and China”, specifies the CEO.

In view of the September presentation, Fiorucci’s social accounts will be subject to a ‘clean up’ which will be followed by a targeted relaunch campaign, in the same way there will be a restyling of the online store. “We are currently distributed in commercial e-tailers such as Asos e Zalando as well as in players of the caliber of End e Selfridges which are more in line with the entry luxury repositioning. We will increasingly prefer quality over quantity”, explains Pisani.

The average price of Fiorucci’s denimwear will be around 250 euros, while t-shirts will start at 120 euros. In addition to ready-to-wear, accessories will play a very important role with bags ranging from 700 to 900 euros. Later, a series of “collectable” products close to Fiorucci’s concept of democratic fashion will be added: stickers, posters, toys. Although in line with the gender bender vision, the fashion proposals will be predominantly feminine, in line with the historicity of the brand. “We will work on the distinctive features of Fiorucci starting from the light-hearted style made up of fluorescent colors and cheerful images but also on social sustainability. The collections will be 100% made in Italy to underline the deep bond of an international brand linked to its origins”, concludes the manager.

