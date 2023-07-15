Home » Fire brigades from Bavaria and the Czech Republic help with a major fire in the center of Ulrichsberg
News

Fire brigades from Bavaria and the Czech Republic help with a major fire in the center of Ulrichsberg

by admin
Fire brigades from Bavaria and the Czech Republic help with a major fire in the center of Ulrichsberg

Countless emergency calls were received by the state fire brigade command in the evening: full fire in the center of Ulrichsberg.

The big fire demands the fire brigades. Image: private

16 fire brigades are deployed, including comrades from Breitenberg in Bavaria. “We are in a heavy operation,” was the first brief information from the commander of the Ulrichsberg volunteer fire brigade. New details are now known. A fire brigade from the Czech Republic is also helping with the extinguishing work.

People should save water

The construction of feeder lines began immediately. Protecting the neighboring buildings had top priority during the initial extinguishing work. In order to secure the continuous extinguishing work, some farmers were organized with their liquid manure barrels to transport extinguishing water towards the fire object. The population was asked not to use water because it is needed to extinguish the fire, local residents said.

A particular challenge was extinguishing the extensive fire and at the same time evacuating the 35 cattle in the barn. About 250 firefighters are on duty.

+++ further information will follow +++

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Central Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow warning of rainstorm in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River

You may also like

Themed Education Reading Classes in Inner Mongolia Empower...

Management change at Sanacorp | PZ – Pharmaceutical...

Bitcoin rises 104% of its value in the...

Understanding the Basics of Powerball: How to Play...

Test match: Borussia Mönchengladbach with a draw in...

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hospitalized

Junior and DIM disappoint at the start of...

Alipay Launches 9 Limited Edition Custom Skins for...

Hollywood Vampires in Stuttgart: Triumph of the Survivors

This was the operation on the vocal cords...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy