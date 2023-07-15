Title: Chinese Authorities Promote Construction of “Both Emergency and Dual-Use” Facilities, Prompting Speculation on War Preparations and Fiscal Challenges

Date: July 15, 2023

In a recent move by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) authorities, the construction of “both emergency and dual-use” emergency facilities in 21 major cities is being promoted. Additionally, private funds have been invited to participate in the construction, raising questions about the intentions behind these measures.

The State Council of the Communist Party of China, led by Premier Li Qiang, approved the “Guiding Opinions on Actively and Steadily Promoting the Construction of Public Infrastructure for Emergency and Emergency Use in Megacities” during an executive meeting on July 14. The authorities view the construction of such facilities as a vital action to coordinate “development and security.”

The meeting emphasized the need to engage private investment in the construction, renovation, operation, and maintenance of these “both emergency and dual-use” facilities. This has led analysts to speculate that the move not only indicates preparations for war but also reflects a strained state treasury, with the CCP seeking assistance from private capital.

The phrase “dual use for emergency use” first appeared during the CCP’s efforts to eradicate the COVID-19 epidemic. Public venues were converted into shelter hospitals, accompanied by the term “dual use for emergency use” on official documents. With the lifting of epidemic prevention measures, the sudden announcement of constructing emergency facilities for both emergency and dual use has sparked speculation about war preparations.

Current affairs commentator Yue Shan stated that the emphasis on “both emergency and emergency use” after the conclusion of the epidemic indicates purposefulness and is linked to war preparations. Shan further revealed that the CCP has a term called “dual-use for both peacetime and wartime,” suggesting its relevance to current developments.

While the CCP has been preparing for war, the timing and likelihood of an actual conflict remain uncertain, according to Shan.

The tensions between China and the United States have escalated in recent years, particularly in the Taiwan Strait. Dangerous confrontations between the US military and Chinese forces, such as close encounters in the South China Sea and the interception of a US Navy guided missile destroyer in the Taiwan Strait, have been reported. US Secretary of Defense Austin has denounced these provocative actions and emphasized that unexpected events may escalate the situation beyond control.

When the US-China relationship is strained, the CCP’s focus on constructing “both emergency and emergency” facilities takes on added significance. Observers speculate whether the facilities are designed to address large-scale riots or social unrest.

The involvement of private capital in the construction of these facilities also raises concerns about the state treasury’s financial status. Analysts, including Yue Shan, argue that the move indicates a depleted state treasury and a dependency on private funds for economic support. The three-year epidemic blockade has severely impacted the Chinese economy, leading to the closure of private enterprises, withdrawal of foreign capital, and a decline in exports and fiscal revenue for the CCP.

As the Chinese economy continues to deteriorate, experts warn of a deflation crisis, with limited consumer spending, reduced production, and rising unemployment. The stability of the CCP regime is perceived to be at risk if these economic challenges persist.

It remains to be seen how the construction of “both emergency and dual-use” facilities unfolds and whether further developments in China‘s geopolitical landscape will drive their utilization.

[Reporter: Luo Tingting/Editor: Wen Hui]

