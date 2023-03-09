Home News What you need to know to apply for the 2023 National Digital Journalism Award
What you need to know to apply for the 2023 National Digital Journalism Award

Bogota, March 9, 2023. In this, the fifth edition of the award, only works originating in the digital ecosystem will enter the competition, that is, that their publication has been in digital media such as social networks, blogs, podcasts, university research projects and web pages. independent internet, among others.

It is important to clarify that any content that enters the competition may not be a copy or “replica” of a product originally published in other journalistic formats such as press, radio, television or print media.

Likewise, all postulated works must be in Spanish or a native language of our country, and their publication must have occurred between January 1 and December 31, 2022, otherwise the content will be disqualified.

And be careful, do not forget that you can apply for a maximum of three works, all in different categories listed below: cartoon and/or digital animation; influencers / generation of digital content on social networks; breaking latest news; interview; report or investigation; photoreportage; journalism with a gender focus; social and environmental responsibility; opinion or criticism; tourism and peace

In this way, the Xilópalo opens its doors once again to social communicators, journalists, writers, cartoonists, videographers, community media, students, content creators and natural persons, among many others, so that their work is not only made visible, but recognized.

