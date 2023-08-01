Fire in Costa Smeralda: flames threaten villas

The Mediterranean maquis surrounding the parking area of ​​the Pevero beaches is in smoke. Thanks to the intervention of the Fire Brigade of Arzachena, the fire was extinguished before it could reach the houses

After the vast fires that hit Sardinia on Sunday, a big fire broke out this morning around 2.30 in Costa Smeralda. The Mediterranean maquis surrounding the parking area of ​​the Pevero beaches in Porto Cervo.

The intervention of the police

Fanned by the Mistral wind, the flames were dangerously reaching the surrounding villas and hotels, but thanks to the intervention of the Firefighters of Arzachenasupported by two teams from Olbia and one from the headquarters in Sassari, the fire was put out before it could reach homes and luxury hotels.

Reclamation operations

The area reclamation operations are underway on site, which began in the early hours of the morning, in which two civil protection teams from Arzachena and San Pantaleo are also taking part. To complete the reclamation operations, thehelicopter of the Costa Smeralda Consortium. The fire destroyed about two and a half hectares of Mediterranean maquis which contributed to making one of the most famous scenarios of the Costa Smeralda unique in the world.

