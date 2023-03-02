Around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday a raging fire broke out in a house in the La Nevada neighborhood, northwest of Valledupar, which left as a result four members of a family injured and property damage.

Apparently the fire started in one of the rooms and it spread throughout the property while the family was still resting.

“Three rooms were compromised and when we arrived at the site we did not find people or the owner of the house to obtain exact information about them. What we hear from the neighbors is that in the house Four people lived there, two adults and two minors.who were affected by fire and smoke”, said the corporal Juan Pablo Vegahead of the crew of the Fire Department that attended the emergency.

The neighbors moved the family to the Eduardo Arredondo Daza based in the La Nevada neighborhood where They gave them first aid.

The Fire Brigades was in charge of putting out the flames so that it would not affect the neighboring houses of the 5H street of the sector.

“The roof of the three rooms burned, everything collapsed and the belongings they had insidethere was almost nothing left. Apparently, the conflagration started in the first quarter is what we were able to see, but we do not know how it originated “added the firefighter Elkin Avila.

The walls of the house also sustained cracking and smoking damage from the conflagration.

FIRE STREAK

However, within a few hours the relief agency had to attend to two more fires which, fortunately, did not leave more injured citizens.

One of the emergencies occurred in a house in the Kennedy neighborhood, specifically in the ‘Boliche’ sector, where material damage and They rescued a citizen.

Finally another fire It happened in a warehouse of a telephone company lLocated on 13C street in the Alfonso López neighborhood.