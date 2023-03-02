Home News Fire in Valledupar left four injured and material damage
News

Fire in Valledupar left four injured and material damage

by admin
Fire in Valledupar left four injured and material damage

Around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday a raging fire broke out in a house in the La Nevada neighborhood, northwest of Valledupar, which left as a result four members of a family injured and property damage.

Apparently the fire started in one of the rooms and it spread throughout the property while the family was still resting.

Three rooms were compromised and when we arrived at the site we did not find people or the owner of the house to obtain exact information about them. What we hear from the neighbors is that in the house Four people lived there, two adults and two minors.who were affected by fire and smoke”, said the corporal Juan Pablo Vegahead of the crew of the Fire Department that attended the emergency.

The neighbors moved the family to the Eduardo Arredondo Daza based in the La Nevada neighborhood where They gave them first aid.

The Fire Brigades was in charge of putting out the flames so that it would not affect the neighboring houses of the 5H street of the sector.

The roof of the three rooms burned, everything collapsed and the belongings they had insidethere was almost nothing left. Apparently, the conflagration started in the first quarter is what we were able to see, but we do not know how it originated “added the firefighter Elkin Avila.

The walls of the house also sustained cracking and smoking damage from the conflagration.

FIRE STREAK

However, within a few hours the relief agency had to attend to two more fires which, fortunately, did not leave more injured citizens.

See also  The 15th meeting of the Municipal New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters was held

One of the emergencies occurred in a house in the Kennedy neighborhood, specifically in the ‘Boliche’ sector, where material damage and They rescued a citizen.

Finally another fire It happened in a warehouse of a telephone company lLocated on 13C street in the Alfonso López neighborhood.

You may also like

For being rude, Rodolfo Hernández will be tried...

In 192 they unduly received the citizen’s income...

For the first time, steps of the Holy...

New life to the old. At the Palazzo...

Health sector seeks to join a union and...

“Sea force 7”? Fake information pumped by Piantedosi...

Petro proposes to Bukele a “forum” to compare...

Rhino news, and more…: Mastering Origami

Find out how long the hot season will...

Wall Street, positive futures; ISM Manufacturing PMI &...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy