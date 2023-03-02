Drawing4Design ( https://www.drawing4design. com/ ) organizes a 12-hour masterclass delivered online and will illustrate the tools and methods for modeling and handling folded surfaces (rigid origami), investigating the shape that emerges from the folds and the movement that is generated during the transition from the flat configuration to the articulated in space.

The subject on which the masterclass will focus are folded surfaces, subjects present in the field of architecture and design. We will start from the investigation of the basic folds, with which to analyze the geometric relationships that characterize the 2D patterns, allowing the knowledge of the basic components of Kangaroo2; subsequently, more complex patterns (Miura, Yoshimura, Ron Resch) will be controlled in space, learning to distinguish the objective components integrated in the Grasshopper plug-in for controlling the meshes representing origami. At the end of the masterclass the participants will be able to use the Visual Programming Language (Grasshopper + Kangaroo2) for writing codes to control the movement of the designed folded surfaces, starting from the plan drawing performed in Rhinoceros.