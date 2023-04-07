Sudani Net:

Today’s electronic newspaper:

_ The Egyptian pound ranks sixth among the worst performing currencies

_ Calls to end the era of fossil fuels now before it destroys us

Sultan Al Neyadi, the first Arab astronaut to walk in space, on April 28

_ IATA: Continued strong growth in demand for air travel

Al-Sudani electronic newspaper:

_ Al-Burhan: Honorable citizens, drawing inspiration from the memory of my country’s revolutions, we affirm our determination to continue on the same paths

_ Al-Burhan: In conclusion, we affirm that the revolution will remain in the conscience of the people in faith and glad tidings

_ The President of the Sovereignty Council: Honorable citizens, and the delay that accompanied the timing of the signing of the political agreement is only with the intention of putting in place solid frameworks that maintain the momentum and aggression of the revolution

_ Lieutenant General Al-Burhan: Today marks the anniversary of the uprising of our valiant people in April 1985 AD, and our country is steadily advancing on the same path drawn by the martyrs

_ New York Times reporter: Abd al-Rahim Daglo told me (Al-Burhan built the wall around the General Command to protect himself)

_ US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs (Molly Fee) called Khaled Omar and affirmed America’s support for the ongoing political process

_ The dissolved National Conference in Bahri locality holds its annual iftar, in the presence of the head of the party in Khartoum, Hashem Othman Al-Hussein, and Anas Omar, head of the political sector of the party

_ “Unknown Sudan” attacks major Israeli sites

_ The Democratic Bloc requests equal representation in the decision-making mechanism

_ Sudanese Teachers Committee launches an urgent call

_ Sudanair signs a ground handling services contract to resume its flights to Jeddah

_ Strike and sit-in at the North Cement Factory

_ (Al-Sudani) mourns Ambassador Idris Suleiman

_ (Al-Sudanese) follows up on the latest developments at the summit, Al-Marrekh seeks to reconcile his fans in front of Tishreen in Saudi Arabia

_ The president of the Mars Club is following up on the workflow in rehabilitating the Red Castle

Nile International Newspaper:

_ Sudan is in 128th place, Argentina tops the FIFA rankings, and Morocco is first in the Arab world

_ Mars faces Syrian October in King Salman Cup for Champions Clubs today

_ Al-Hilal continues to escalate against Al-Ahly with a strongly worded statement

_ The newspaper publishes the dates and channels of the Mars and Tishreen match today

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)