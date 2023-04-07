Home Entertainment An Azul route map like you’ve never seen before
by admin
Photo: Alexandre Barros

Azul closed the first two months of 2023 with a 30.19% share of the domestic market, behind Latam and Gol with 34.65% and 34.30%. In the international market, considering only Brazilian companies, it ended the two-month period with 23.26%, again behind Latam and Gol with 51.20% and 25.53%, respectively.

The company has been showing recurring growth in the market. With that, we decided to work on a subject that is a little different for many of you. The route map of an airline is very interesting from the point of view of scope and growth. However, we chose to show this Azul airline route map in several ways, performing a drill down, or detailing, in Portuguese, breaking the information by model of aircraft operated. With this, we know where which type of aircraft is being ideal for some routes, given the distance and use, with a prompt visual response to all.

Map 1 – International Scenario (Macro) – Without distinction by aircraft


Map 2 – Domestic Scenario (Operation of ATR 72-600)


Map 3 – Domestic Scenario (Embraer 195 Operation)


Map 4 – Domestic Scenario (Embraer 195-E2 Operation)


Map 5 – Domestic Scenario (Airbus A320-200Neo Operation)


Map 6 – Domestic Scenario (Airbus A321-200Neo Operation)


