In the acute form the problem arises in a few days or a few hours, in the chronic form it occurs progressively and constantly

Among the problems that have been attributed to Silvio Berlusconi on the occasion of his last hospitalization is kidney failure.

This disease can occur in an acute or chronic form.

in the form sharp there is a sharp reduction in diuresis which is followed by an alteration of the volume and composition of body fluids, in the form breaking latest news there is the inability to eliminate most of the body’s waste products (urea, uric acid, creatinine, sulphates, etc.).

The cause

Acute renal failure can be caused by various renal diseases (tubular necrosis, acute glomerulonephritis, vascular forms, infectious forms), or depend on an obstruction of the urinary tract (for example due to stones).

Chronic renal insufficiency may depend on numerous diseases affecting the functional structures of the kidney (glomerulonephritis, chronic pyelonephritis, substance intoxication, for example mercury) or on vascular impairment or on urinary tract obstruction.