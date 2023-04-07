JuicyFields turned out to be a full-scale scam. Who is behind it, how big is the damage? The DW true crime podcast “Cannabis Cowboys” investigated this.

The first season with eight episodes has just been released, in English.

DW’s new investigative podcast

Here we talk to the two authors Andreas Becker and Nicolas Martin. Because soon the Cannabis Cowboys will also appear in German.

Editor at the microphone: Henrik Böhme

Technology: Michael Springer

Subscribe to us on iTunes here

Subscribe to our Google Podcast here

Click here for Spotify