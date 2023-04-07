Home Business A Tale of Greed and Money: Cannabis Cowboys | Podcast Economics | DW
Business

A Tale of Greed and Money: Cannabis Cowboys | Podcast Economics | DW

by admin
A Tale of Greed and Money: Cannabis Cowboys | Podcast Economics | DW

JuicyFields turned out to be a full-scale scam. Who is behind it, how big is the damage? The DW true crime podcast “Cannabis Cowboys” investigated this.

The first season with eight episodes has just been released, in English.

DW’s new investigative podcast

Here we talk to the two authors Andreas Becker and Nicolas Martin. Because soon the Cannabis Cowboys will also appear in German.

Editor at the microphone: Henrik Böhme

Technology: Michael Springer

Subscribe to us on iTunes here

Subscribe to our Google Podcast here

Click here for Spotify

See also  Rewrite the industry status quo of thousand yuan machine without image Redmi Note 12 series released today_Pro_Optics_Redmi

You may also like

Heat pumps in old buildings: can that work...

Milan-Leao renewal: bomb from Portugal (with assist from...

Credit Suisse apologizes to UBS for bankruptcy: integrating...

Duel of the money giants – Which world...

Oil up on OPEC+ cuts and declining US...

“Target achieved”: ZENNER gas meters receive DVGW approval

CDM, ok to recruitment in the PA and...

U.S. jobless claims top 200,000 for ninth straight...

The debts of developing countries are exploding –...

“Draghi has a Luciferian cunning”. De Masi’s ‘bomb’

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy