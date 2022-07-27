Home News Fires in Fvg, the inspection by deputy governor Riccardi in Val Resia
This morning the deputy governor with responsibility for the Civil Protection Riccardo Riccardi boarded a Civil Protection helicopter to make an inspection from above on the places of the fire. After a first stop in Jamiano, on the Isonzo Karst, where it met the rescue car and the Italian and Slovenian mayors, the helicopter then crossed the entire regional territory to Val Resia, where helicopters are still operating to shut down the last ones. active outbreaks. The deputy governor announced that he expects to be able to complete the bypass by Friday that will allow the inhabitants of Val Resia to get out of their isolation. The video interview by Elisa Coloni.

