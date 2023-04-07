INDIANA, Pa., April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) announced today that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 2:00

p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The call will be hosted by T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. He will be joined by James

R. Reske, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Jane Grebenc, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer and Brian G. Karrip, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit

Officer. First Commonwealth will issue a press release reporting its First Quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Conference Call Information