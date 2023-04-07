In the module community, there have always been forward-looking developers who will open source their own designed module products. For example, the well-known Mutable Instruments has been sharing its products with the community, and other products can also make better on this basis. , more interesting products. But this sense of contribution to co-creating products also provides opportunities for speculators to take advantage of—Behringer plans to label these open source products as their own products.

Behringer first aimed at Mutable Instruments, and planned to paste its own Logo on its well-known products to “take it as its own”, including the popular oscillator Marbles module and the analog filter Ripples module.

Behringer Chaos

Chaos is Behringer’s “tribute” product to Marbles. From the panel design point of view, Behringer copied the design of Mutable Instruments, so they should also copy the code of Mutable Instruments.

Behringer Surges

Surges is Behringer’s “homage” product to Ripples, but Behringer has also “castrated” it – not only is there no stereo, soft clipping and switchable slope on the input, even FM self-oscillation is gone, and Ripples is cut into What about the whole Ripples graph after replacing the ordinary filter?

Behringer Four LFO

In addition to Mutable Instruments, Behringer also intends to start Xaoc Devices open source modules. The Four LFO basically copied the Batumi module, but Behringer moved the assignable modules that were originally on the back of the module to the front panel.

In addition, it should be noted that Four LFO is not an open source module. This belongs to Behringer’s old line of “paying tribute”.

XAOC responded to Behringer’s “tribute” on Facebook:

“To all the pathetic parasites around: imitation is the highest form of flattery…” “To the poor parasite in us: Imitation is the highest form of flattery…”

Mass production of open source products may be an aboveboard business behavior in legal terms, but it is not a good business direction in the innovative module community. Module players pay attention to the functionality, innovation and complexity of the product, and they hope that a new module product can bring some new ideas or solve some new problems. The reason why some developers are willing to open source their products is because someone will always make upgrades or changes to bring more interesting products. It is a good thing that the price is more affordable, but in the already niche and low-volume module market, it is not a sustainable business model to lower the price of others with boring “tribute” products—there are so many on the market For Mutable Instruments’ replica, why choose Behringer’s beggar among beggars?