Original title: Bledsoe suspended for 4 games, missed the first round of the playoffs, horse swimming suspended 4 games and fined 100,000

CCTV News: On April 7, 2023, Beijing time, the CBA Corporation issued an official announcement announcing the punishment of Shanghai Jiushi player Bledsoe and Beijing Enterprises player Ma Yong.

The official announcement is as follows:

Each CBA club: On April 5, 2023, the forty-second round of the 2022-2023 season CBA league regular season sequence 415, between the Shanghai Jiushi Shark Club Jiushi basketball team (referred to as “Shanghai Jiushi team”) and Beijing With 6 minutes and 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter of the Beijing Enterprises Basketball Team (“Beijing Enterprises”) of the Forbidden Warriors Club, Bledsoe, No. 2 player of the Shanghai Jiushi Team, and Ma Yong, No. 25 player of the Beijing Enterprises Team During the offensive and defensive matchups on the field, after the on-the-spot referee punished Ma Yong for a foul, Bledsoe still swung his arms, causing the two sides to hit each other. cause adverse effects.

In order to strictly enforce league discipline, according to the 2022-2023 season “Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League Disciplinary Guidelines” (referred to as “Disciplinary Guidelines”), Article 27 of Chapter 2, the penalties for violating players Bledsoe and Ma Yong are as follows:

Bledsoe, No. 2 player of the Shanghai Jiushi Team, was suspended for 4 games and fined RMB 140,000. The number of games suspended was April 9, 2023. Daily round 12 into 8 games sequence 425, and the next two games of the Shanghai Jiushi team this season (the specific game time and game sequence are to be determined), if there are unfinished games for Bledsoe’s suspension punishment this season The number will be postponed to the implementation of the regular season of the next season.

Ma Yong, No. 25 player of the Beijing Enterprises Team, was suspended for 4 games and fined RMB 100,000. Since the Beijing Enterprises team’s games this season have all ended, Ma Yong’s suspension will be postponed to the next season’s regular season.

The payment of the fines of the above-mentioned personnel shall be handled in accordance with the provisions of Article 13 of Chapter 1 of the “Disciplinary Guidelines”.

Notice is hereby given.

According to the announcement, Bledsoe will miss the first round of the playoffs between Shanghai and Jiangsu.