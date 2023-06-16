First Emscher red wine comes from Dortmund – Ruhr area – news

Red wine from the Emscher vineyard? 30 years ago people in the Ruhr area thought that was a bad joke. They only got the flow back then” Koettelbecke ” called.

But those times are over. Large parts of the Emscher and its tributaries have now been renatured. And the Emschergenossenschaft has now also presented the first red wine that comes from a small vineyard in Dortmund-Barop stems from.

Wine-growing seminars for interested wine lovers

“ When I joined the project and heard that it was going to be red wine, I thought: Well, does that have to be the case now… But I was quickly surprised by how ripe the grapes are and what a beautiful aroma they have” says the winemaker Tina Krachten.

She runs the wine-growing seminars in Dortmund, where wine lovers can help tend the vines and harvest the grapes.