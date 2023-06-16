Home » First Emscher red wine comes from Dortmund – Ruhr area – news
News

First Emscher red wine comes from Dortmund – Ruhr area – news

by admin
First Emscher red wine comes from Dortmund – Ruhr area – news

Red wine from the Emscher vineyard? 30 years ago people in the Ruhr area thought that was a bad joke. They only got the flow back then”Koettelbecke” called.

But those times are over. Large parts of the Emscher and its tributaries have now been renatured. And the Emschergenossenschaft has now also presented the first red wine that comes from a small vineyard in Dortmund-Barop stems from.

Wine-growing seminars for interested wine lovers

When I joined the project and heard that it was going to be red wine, I thought: Well, does that have to be the case now… But I was quickly surprised by how ripe the grapes are and what a beautiful aroma they have”says the winemaker Tina Krachten.

She runs the wine-growing seminars in Dortmund, where wine lovers can help tend the vines and harvest the grapes.

See also  Catania, Giuseppe Biffarella is the new provincial fire brigade commander

You may also like

In Bosconia a man killed another with a...

BBL: Telekom increases sponsorship again at Baskets Bonn...

Algeria: The area of ​​separatist movements in the...

Conpes establishes State contractual risk policy for infrastructure...

Shooting stars today – The overview (June 2023)

Kumoh Institute of Technology, Industry-University Joint Technology Development...

Colombians on the eastern border of the country...

Federal Council gives the green light for care...

World Refugee Day: Hope far from home –...

Pick and plate in Medellín Friday June 16,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy