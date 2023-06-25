Home » First statement from Putin after the Wagner rebellion – World News
First statement from Putin after the Wagner rebellion – World News

First statement from Putin after the Wagner rebellion

RussiaRussian President Vladimir Putin spoke for the first time after the end of the one-day Wagner rebellion in .

“Our priority is the operation in Ukraine, we will achieve our goals,” Putin said. made a statement.

Russia In an interview broadcast on state television, Putin said, “I have full confidence that I will achieve the goals of the special military operation in Ukraine.”

It is stated that Putin, who says he is in close communication with the Ministry of Defense officials, will also attend the Ordinary Security Council meeting to be held next week.

ONE-DAY WAGNER REVOLT

Yevgeny Prigojin, the founder of the private security company Wagner, accused the Russian army of carrying out an attack on Wagner and threatened to respond, Wagner fighters left Ukraine and entered the border region of Rostov.

Russian President Vladimir Putin described Wagner’s revolt as “treason”.

Prigojin announced that they would go to Moscow, and the Kremlin administration had increased security measures in many parts of the country.

It was reported that Yevgeny Prigojin accepted the proposal of the President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko to de-escalate tensions in Russia.

