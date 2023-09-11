First Summary and Second Deployment Meeting of Sichuan Province’s Thematic Education on Xi Jinping’s Socialist Ideology for a New Era: Experiences and Plans

Sichuan Province recently held the first summary and second deployment meeting for the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics for a new era. The meeting, chaired by Wang Xiaohui, Provincial Party Committee Secretary, discussed the experiences of the first batch of thematic education practices and outlined plans for the second batch.

In his speech, Wang Xiaohui emphasized the importance of studying and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions and the decisions of the Party Central Committee. He stressed the need to summarize the effective practices and successful experiences of the first batch of thematic education and carefully organize and carry out the second batch to ensure tangible results.

Lian Yimin, leader of the 12th Circuit Steering Group of the Central Committee, attended the meeting to provide guidance. Huang Qiang, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, and Tian Xiangli, Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, also attended the meeting.

Wang Xiaohui highlighted the significance of Xi Jinping’s support and guidance for thematic education and commended the achievements of the first batch of thematic education in Sichuan Province. He noted that the first batch had successfully concentrated the mind and cast the soul, tempered character, and promoted hard work and responsibility. These practices provided valuable insights for the second batch of thematic education.

Wang Xiaohui emphasized the importance of high standards and quality in organizing and implementing the second batch of thematic education. He stressed the need to focus on the goal requirements and the main theme of studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought. Wang Xiaohui also highlighted the importance of coordination and promotion of key measures, such as theoretical study, investigation and research, development promotion, inspection and rectification, and establishing rules and regulations.

Furthermore, Wang Xiaohui urged party organizations and members at all levels to improve their political stance and view thematic education as a practical action to support important Party objectives. He emphasized the need to use thematic education to transform the party’s innovative theory into a force for guiding practice and promoting the governance and revitalization of Sichuan Province.

Wang Xiaohui stressed the importance of maintaining continuity between the first batch and the second batch of thematic education. He called for the coordination and connection of theoretical learning, problem rectification, and supervision and guidance. Wang Xiaohui acknowledged the tight schedule and high requirements of the second batch of thematic education, emphasizing the need for each party committee and group to fulfill their responsibilities and avoid formalism and bureaucracy.

The transition from the first to the second batch of thematic education is seen as a relay and a whole process. With the guidance and support of Xi Jinping’s ideology, Sichuan Province aims to achieve further success in implementing thematic education and promoting the development and revitalization of the province.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

