First time in 70 years to a relief camp: Katy Monkey Fishermen

Khamisu, 70, who lives in a relief camp set up in a government school in Gardho, Thatta district, is among those who live in the coastal area but have visited a relief camp for the first time.

The Khamisos are fishermen and make a living by catching fish on small boats in the creeks of the Indus River near Keti Bandar.

Talking to Independent Urdu, Khamisu said that this is the first time in my 70 years of life that I had to come to the relief camp due to a natural calamity. For 70 years before that, I did not go to any relief camp.’

As a precautionary measure in view of Cyclone Biparjoy, a large number of people were evacuated from the coastal areas of Sindh’s coastal districts of Thatta, Sajawal and Badin and brought to relief camps. .

According to Khamisu: ‘Sea water often comes to our village. Therefore, mud embankments were made around the village houses. Three days before the storm, when the water level in the dams increased from four feet to six feet, we feared that if the water level rose, it would be difficult to get out. So we left there and came to this relief camp.

‘I have never seen a storm like this in my life. Rather, if you see a storm, you only hear that such a storm is coming. Therefore, for the first time in my life, I have reached the relief camp with my family.’

On the other hand, Chief Secretary Sindh has said that despite the end of Cyclone Bijoy, its effects are still there, therefore the Sindh government has decided to allow the people living in the camps to return to their homes from Monday after the effects of the storm subside. will be sent to their homes and the government of Sindh will also provide one week’s ration to these people.

The spokesman of Chief Secretary Sindh had issued a statement on Friday and said that Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput met a four-member delegation headed by the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator Julian Harness. In the meeting, a briefing was also given regarding Cyclone Biparjoy.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Climate Change, Sherry Rehman, told a news conference that Hakistan has been protected from the possible effects of the storm, but heavy rain and stormy winds have been experienced in the coastal areas.

The Sindh government had shifted the residents of the coastal areas to safe places to avoid the possible effects of Baparjoy.

Why are people in relief camps even after Cyclone Buperjoy is over?

After Cyclone Baparjoy made landfall on the coast of Indian Gujarat on Thursday night, some people living in government relief camps in Thatta district have started returning.

Rizwan Shah, a resident of Keti Bandar, told Independent Urdu that some people have returned to Keti Bandar on Friday, but the majority are still in the campus.