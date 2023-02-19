Five people were arrested and must face legal proceedings for the crime of possession or drug trafficking.

Case 1

Through search and search of a property located on Calle 2 with Carrera 29 of the Peño Redondo settlement in commune 8, the capture of Magnolia Morera Medina, 43 years old, is achieved, which records notes as indicated for the crime of Qualified and Aggravated Theft.

During the investigation, they found 924 grams of Cripy-type marijuana, the sum of $111,000 in low-denomination bills and coins, apparently the product of the sale of hallucinogens and packaging and dosage material.

This person was sheltered with an insurance measure at his place of residence.

Case 2

Through search and search of a property located at Cra. 28 C Sur with Calle 9 in the Jose Antonio Galán neighborhood, where the capture of:

Eysin Jaguer Cardozo Gordillo, 28, who records annotations as indicated by the offenses of Use of Minors for the commission of felonies and unlawful possession of firearms and Sandra Milena Gordillo Paz, 49 years old.

1,000 grams of marijuana, the sum of $468,000 in cash, were found in these individuals while the procedure was being carried out, apparently from the sale of narcotics and packaging and distribution material.

Those captured were subjected to a custodial confinement measure at their place of residence.

Case 3

Developed in a wooded area of ​​the sector known as Los Cerros in the La Independencia neighborhood of commune 5, where in the development of verification activities the capture of a 20-year-old man known as “Diego” was achieved, whom at the time of carrying out a preventive registry found 78 doses of marijuana, 24 doses of bazuco and cash from the sale of the hallucinogen.

This individual, who is pointed out by the community as one of the narcotics dealers in the area, was prosecuted for the crime of drug trafficking, where a guarantee control judge determined to release him, but linked to the process that was filed against him. advance against him.

Case 4

Carried out on Calle 30 with Carrera 51 B in the San Bernardo neighborhood of Commune 10, where a 22-year-old man, known as “Darwin”, was captured, who at the time of registration found a total of 86 doses. of Bazuco ready for sale.

This subject, who records notes as indicated for the crimes of Qualified Theft, drug trafficking, escape of prisoners and damage to the property of others, was left at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office, who presented him before a guarantee control judge, being granted his freedom, but linked to the process for this punishable.