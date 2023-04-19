Five alleged ELN members captured in Arauca – news

Migration Colombia held its Border Dialogue for Life in Arauca, in which nearly a thousand people from civil society, representatives of the National Government, local authorities and the migrant population participated, to discuss joint solutions, between the Government and the communities, to the border region problems.

The Director of the entity, Fernando García Manosalva, declared that “the interest of these Dialogues is to build a bridge between Colombian and Venezuelan citizens with the Government to learn about the different problems.”

The strategy seeks to open a direct dialogue between communities in border areas (migrants and host populations) and entities of the National Government, to build concrete solutions to their problems from the territories and with the people. The purpose is to generate integration processes for social development.

The Dialogues also comply with the spirit of the Government of Change to make an inter-institutional and comprehensive presence in vulnerable regions.

As part of the event, the different tables of the Border Dialogues for Life met at the Colegio Santander, in the Araucanian capital, including work, education, health and social security.

The Director of Migration Colombia also participated in the Binational Territorial Table, in which the progress of the normalization of relations between Colombia and Venezuela at that point of the border was monitored.

Source: Colombian Migration

