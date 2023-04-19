In Arabba, a summer on two wheels

Cycling in the Dolomites, a UNESCO heritage site, is the realization of the most beautiful dream for every cyclist. There is no corner of Arabba that cannot be discovered by pedalling. By mountain bike, e-bike or road bike: here there are routes for everyone, from the challenging climbs that have made the history of cycling to itineraries that combine fun and breathtaking views. Not only. In Arabba, the cycling summer offers a series of truly exceptional events, with events of international appeal that have now become real cult favorites. Take note!

GIRO D’ITALIA: ARABBA GOES PINK

There is great emotion in Arabba: the beautiful Ladin village embraced by the Belluno Dolomites, together with the entire Fodom Valley, is having a makeover to welcome once again the passage of the Giro d’Italia, the famous pink race (106th edition ) which not only brings thousands of enthusiasts every year to climb the ascents that have made the history of the discipline but also kicks off the cycling tourism season, which in these parts is among the most practiced and appreciated outdoor activities, from spring to ‘fall.

The 19th stage of the Giro, the most excitingwill then see the tadpoles whizzing by in a demanding 182 km route of pure adrenaline: departure from Longarone, approach through the Agordino, then up for the 100 km which enclose practically the entire difference in altitude of the stage without any stretch of rest between and the other, passage to Arabba (the “big day” is set for Friday 26 May) from which the ascent of four passes will begin – Campolongo, Valparola, Giau and Tre Croci – to arrive at the Tre Cime di Lavaredo (which “the shark” Vincenzo Nibali made his own in 2013 by winning under a snowstorm) for a vertical drop of 5,300m meters. A stage for true climbers.

SELLARONDA BIKE DAY

Sport, nature and silence at high altitude: is the mantra that accompanies the eagerly awaited appointment with the Sellaronda Bike Day, the great bike festival dedicated to enthusiasts but also to families and children, which winds 58 km on the roads of a “classic” for cyclists, the Giro dei Quattro Passi: Campolongo, Gardena, Sella and Pordoi. Entry to the route is free, but Arabba is the best place to start (and finish): Campolongo, in fact, is ideal as the first climb of the day, but above all it is prudent to plan the Pordoi Pass as the last descent. A non-competitive event that Saturday 10 June (and then in the autumn edition on Saturday 16 September) will offer the opportunity to experience the Dolomites in complete freedom and enjoy splendid panoramas without the noise (and exhaust fumes) of cars and motorcycles: in fact, during the event the passes around the Sella group will be closed to traffic from 8.30 to 16.00 .

HERO DOLOMITES

Appointment Saturday 17 June for the toughest and most spectacular mountain bike race in the world, a two-wheeled marathon that has truly revolutionized the MTB mood. More than 4,000 MTbikers are expected to compete on two routes according to a tried and tested format: 60 kilometers and 3,200 meters in altitude for the “shorter” route or 87 kilometers and 4,500 meters in altitude for the longer route. Here they will have to contend with the diabolical climb of the Ornella which from 1,602 meters at Arabba climbs towards Porta Vescovo up to 2,359, with dizzying panoramas and a 30% climb which often forces them to dismount and push on foot. Considered one of the hardest climbs in Italy by real MTBikers, the Ornella is a real challenge within a challenge, exhausting, legendary. Both tracks of the HERO Dolomites are tests of endurance, between height differences and slopes, for true HEROS, whose efforts will be rewarded by the beauty of a unique scenario in the world, between colors and scents that only the Dolomites can offer. Not only. The environmental sustainability project “From Hero to Zero” has reached an excellent milestone: Hero Dolomites has in fact obtained the certification of “Carbon Neutral” event.

DOLOMITES BIKE DAY

Up and down the most scenic and famous roads of the Dolomites on your bike: the Dolomites Bike Day is the day most awaited by lovers of two wheels, not only for trained athletes but also for simple enthusiasts and weekend cyclists. A ring of 51 km and an overall height difference of 1,370 m (the counterclockwise route is recommended) which joins three of the most famous Dolomite passes, Campolongo, Falzarego and Valparola, and two Ladin valleys, which for the occasion become bike-only (traffic closure 8.30-14.30). A non-competitive event, free and open to all, with the possibility of renting a muscle bike or an electric bike for the less trained. When? Saturday June 24th.

MARATHON DLES DOLOMITES

It is without a doubt the queen among the granfondos of Europe, the amateur race that every year brings together thousands of cyclists (this year 8,000) collecting over 27,000 requests to participate from all over the world. The 36th edition of the coveted marathon that crosses 7 Dolomite passes will pass through the Arabba-Fodom valley on Passo Pordoi, Falzarego and Campolongo on Sunday 2 July and will have Humanity as its leitmotiv. There are 3 routes (obviously closed to traffic): Marathon route of 138 km with 4,230 m in altitude; Medium route of 106 km with 3,130 m in altitude; Sellaronda route of 55 km with 1,780 altitude difference. A level competition that brings adrenaline and fair play into play.

FULLY BIKE

In addition to the official calendar of events, Arabba is always ready to offer bike enthusiasts unique experiences on two wheels. Whether it’s mtb, e-bike or road bike, here the paths to discover “Rèba” (Arabba in Ladin) and its valley are really many and all suggestive.

Mtb and e-bike lovers cannot miss the beautiful circuit of the Sellaronda MTB Tour: practicable both clockwise and counterclockwise (from mid-June to the end of September, and in both cases better if with an expert guide) the panoramic tour around the Sella group allows you to reach the top effortlessly by carrying the bikes on the ski lifts and then enjoy gastronomic breaks in the refuges and restaurants along the way before jumping into breathtaking descents and single trails that put even the most tenacious cyclists to the test.

Equally beautiful and panoramic are the numerous tracks with steep slopes that allow you to have fun and enjoy the wonder of the Dolomite peaks at the same time. As the Panoramic Tour Arabbaa “difficult” route of 16.7 km and lasting 2 and a half hours, which allows you to combine adrenaline and culture (there is also a visit to the Ossuary, an imposing octagonal building that recalls how much these landscapes were places of clashes during the War) with magnificent ups and downs in the cable car/telecabin and mountain bike.

Even fans of road cycling in Arabba can find “dream” routes: here it is possible to “climb” many Dolomite passes, pedal on the 33 hairpin bends of Passo Pordoi (where the monument to Fausto Coppi is located) or face the dreaded Kings Passo Giau and Passo Fedaia (the latter so dear to Marco Pantani).

About Arabba

Jewel of the Dolomites, Arabba (in the Ladin language “Rèba”) is among the most characteristic villages of the Alpine arc, at an altitude of 1600 meters in the Fodom valley. Snug in the embrace of the imposing peaks of the Sella Group, at the foot of the Pordoi Pass and Campolongo Pass and towards the south of the Marmolada, Arabba is “the place to be”: in summer, an outdoor paradise where it is possible to enjoy the clean air and ample space for guided excursions, walks in nature, on meadows and via ferratas, rock climbing and pleasant bike tours; in winter an Eldorado for skiers and snowboarders who can have fun on over 62 kilometers of long and technical slopes, perfectly groomed (Arabba is part of the Dolomiti SuperSki ski area), try their hand at two of the most famous and spectacular ski itineraries of all the Alps, the ski tour of the Great War and the Sellaronda (the famous “tour of the 4 passes” on skis) or practice ski mountaineering, snowshoeing, climbing ice waterfalls and snowmobile rides. The gastronomic offer is excellent with a wide choice of typical restaurants where you can taste the specialties of the Ladin cuisine.

