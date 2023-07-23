Five dead and 11 injured leave clashes in the Litoral Penitentiary

A new day of confrontations, from early morning until late afternoon, in the Litoiral Penitentiary. Inside, loud explosions and bullets are heard from outside. /API

Five people dead and 11 injured is he balance of the clashes inside the Guayas No. 1 Deprivation of Liberty Center (CPL), better known as Litora Penitentiaryl.

Confirmation of the deaths was made by the National Comprehensive Care Service for Adults Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders (SNAI), after several confrontations were known from Saturday the 22nd until the early hours of Sunday, July 23, 2023.

In a statement, issued through social networks, the SNAI explained that “the clashes between organized crime groups, which occurred on the afternoon of Saturday, July 22, and this Sunday, July 23, 2022… five people deprived of their liberty were recorded dead and 11 were injured as a result of these events«.

In addition, it is detailed that the injured “were evacuated to hospital centers and are out of danger.”

The entity in charge of prison security also indicated that the Crisis Security Committee was activated at the Unified Command Post to coordinate protocols and actions, in collaboration with the National Police, the Armed Forces.

Likewise, with Gessic and Geap tactics, belonging to the Security and Penitentiary Surveillance Corps.

Members of the Penitentiary Security and Surveillance Corps, together with elite groups of the National Police, also joined in the respective sweep of the prison compound, in the face of the confrontations.

Other centers

In view of the clashes between these criminal groups, security protocols were activated in all detention centers nationwide.

This, due to the retention of prison security agents by detainees, in the prisons of Cotopaxi, Azuay, Cañar and El Oro.

For this reason, the statement states, “the corresponding actions are being carried out by the security institutions to release them and resume normality.”

According to a monitoring report from the entity, the retained servers were in good condition. (YO)

