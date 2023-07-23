Pampita showed the great birthday party she threw for her daughter Ana

pampita celebrated the second anita’s birthday, the daughter he has in common with Roberto García Moritán. On her social networks, the famous model shared the details of the luxurious celebration in which there was no lack of decorations, games and the large assembled family that formed the popular couple.

“Ana, if you knew how much we want you and the happiness that having you in our lives gives us!” pampita along with a video of the best moments of her little girl’s birthday. And she expressed: «You are all joy and laughter! We can not more than so much love!».

«It is a blessing to enjoy you every day! Happy 2 years! », Emphasized the proud mother of her baby. Finally, Pampita thanked everyone who collaborated in putting together the party: “Thanks to all these entrepreneurs who love Anita so much and wanted to be part of her party!”

Moritán also wanted to dedicate a few words to sweet Ana and spoke about what the girl’s arrival in the family meant: “Your first two years brought happiness that I never thought I could feel.” “I never imagined it possible to love like this, without limits, more family is more love,” said the politician to conclude his post.

Dedication and controversy

A couple of weeks ago, Benjamin Vicuna the Martín Fierro won and dedicated a few words to his family. The truth is that many thought that a phrase was addressed to Pampita but the protagonist denied that interpretation: «That they strike me out was obvious. And me, poker face, because I knew that the cameraman was not going to miss it. Besides he was sincere, she was very proud.

It is a well-deserved award, a character who destroyed everything in the hearts of the people. I had it as a favorite to take it away. You are making wrong interpretations. I always thought I was talking about Argentina, I never felt involved,” said the famous model and presenter.

