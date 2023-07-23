Foxit Reader at risk: New vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities allow code execution

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been found in Foxit Reader. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) issued a security advisory for Foxit Reader on July 20th, 2023. The operating systems Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the product Foxit Reader are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Github Advisory Database (Status: 07/19/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Foxit Reader Security Advisory – Risk: High

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,9

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.8.

Foxit Reader Bug: Multiple vulnerabilities allow code execution

Foxit Reader is a PDF reader.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Foxit Reader to execute arbitrary code.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-33876, CVE-2023-33866, CVE-2023-32664, CVE-2023-28744 und CVE-2023-27379 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

Foxit Reader 12.1.1.15289 (cpe:/a:foxitsoftware:foxit_reader)

Foxit Reader 12.1.2.15332 (cpe:/a:foxitsoftware:foxit_reader)

Foxit Reader < 12.1.3.15356 (cpe:/a:foxitsoftware:foxit_reader)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Github Advisory Database vom 2023-07-19 (20.07.2023)

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Notice for Foxit Reader. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

07/20/2023 – Initial version

