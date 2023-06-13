Current rocket launches 2023: All details and background information about the successful Falcon 9 launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space missions have started, are about to take place and which mission the Falcon 9 is on.

This information is known about the successful launch of the Falcon 9:

The last start time window for the Falcon 9 is currently Monday, June 12th, 2023. The rocket is scheduled to start its journey into space between 9:19 p.m. and 10:16 p.m.

Status: The launch vehicle successfully delivered its payload(s) to the target orbit(s).

The launch service provider Falcon 9 is SpaceX. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link you can see where the missile was stationed on google maps. The location is Vandenberg SFB, CA, USA, more precisely: Space Launch Complex 4E. A total of 721 flights have taken off from here and 11 landings have been recorded. The specific location currently has a total of 112 completed launches.

What is Falcon 9’s mission?

The flight of the Falcon 9 is a dedicated flight.

The Transporter 8 mission is a ride-only sun-synchronous orbit carrying 72 small micro- and nano-satellites for commercial and government customers.

The Falcon 9 starts its mission in the sun-synchronous orbit. A sun-synchronous orbit is an orbit around a planet whose orbital plane experiences the same change in rotation as that of the orbited planet around the sun. The sun-synchronous orbit is primarily used for weather, reconnaissance, research and solar observation satellites.

All information about Falcon 9 Block 5 | Transporter 8 (Dedicated SSO Rideshare) at a glance:

rocket Falcon 9 Full name Falcon 9 Block 5 launch service provider SpaceX Missionsname Transporter 8 (Dedicated SSO Rideshare) Mission type dedicated flight start time 12.06.2023 Orbit sun-synchronous orbit Status started successfully Land the USA Location Vandenberg SFB, CA, USA

The last update time for this information is the 12.06.2023at 11:04 p.m.

