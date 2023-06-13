Home » Transfer of Russian crude oil to Pakistan refinery continues
Transfer of Russian crude oil to Pakistan refinery continues

Transfer of Russian crude oil to Pakistan refinery continues

Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Russia (Ummat News) Russian crude oil ship anchored at PT terminal of Peer Points, process of transfer of Russian crude oil to Pakistan refinery is going on. KPT General Manager Wajid Hussain says that 60% of crude oil transfer has been completed out of 45 thousand 124 metric tons. 45 thousand 124 metric tons of oil has been loaded in Point, the transfer of crude oil started at 10:24 on the last day. Wajid Hussain further said that the transfer of crude oil from the Russian ship is being done in the tanks of the Pakistan refinery, the Pakistan refinery will refine the Russian crude oil.
On the other hand, Minister of State for Petroleum Mossadegh Malik while talking to a foreign news agency said that the payment for Russian crude oil was made in Chinese currency, the payment for importing 100,000 tons of crude oil was made in April, according to the agreement 45,000 tons of oil. It has reached Karachi while the rest will reach Pakistan soon. It should be noted that sources from the Ministry of Petroleum claimed yesterday that petroleum products may become cheaper by 30 to 40 rupees due to the entry of Russian oil into the market, but this will become clear in the coming days. This is the first ship of Russia which That 45 to 50 thousand tons of oil has arrived while another ship will reach Pakistan soon, if this project is successful then Pakistan will buy another seven million barrels of oil from Russia.

