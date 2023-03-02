As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been identified for IBM DataPower Gateway. You can read here on news.de which systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for IBM DataPower Gateway on March 1st, 2023. The BIOS/firmware operating system and the IBM DataPower Gateway product are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: IBM Security Bulletin: 6958490 (Stand: 28.02.2023).

Security Advisory for IBM DataPower Gateway – Risk: Medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 6.5.

IBM DataPower Gateway Bug: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

The DataPower Gateway is software designed to help organizations meet security and integration requirements.

A remote, authenticated attacker could exploit a vulnerability in IBM DataPower Gateway to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by the individual serial number CVE-2022-41724.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

systems

BIOS/Firmware

Products

IBM DataPower Gateway < 1.6.6 DataPower Operator (cpe:/a:ibm:datapower_gateway)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

IBM Security Bulletin: 6958490 vom 2023-02-28 (01.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/6958490

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for IBM DataPower Gateway. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

03/01/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de