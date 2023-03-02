4
Luminous Productions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SQUARE ENIX that developed Forspoken, recently announced that it will merge back to its parent company Square Enix on May 1, and will continue to invest in Forspoken after the merger. Earth” development work.
Luminous Productions is a game studio established in April 2018 by the development team led by “Final Fantasy XV” producer Hajime Tabata, fully funded by SQUARE ENIX Holdings. The main business is to produce new 3A games for home consoles or smartphones with the game engine “Luminous Engine” developed by itself. He has been in charge of the development of the Stadia version of “Final Fantasy XV”, and recently produced and launched the first home console original 3A-level new game “Spelled Land” (PS5 / PC).
“Luminous Engine” Technology Demonstration Video
After “Cursed Land” was launched in January this year but failed to win praise from players and the market, Director Aramaki Takeshi followed up with a statement in February, promising to gradually improve various shortcomings criticized by players in the future, including execution performance , graphics, operability and content. However, less than a month later, it was reported that the studio would be merged back to the parent company, indicating that the report card handed over by the studio in the past four years since its establishment has not been recognized by the parent company.
Luminous Productions stated in an official statement that after merging with the parent company, it will continue to provide players around the world with an innovative gaming experience as a member of SQUARE ENIX. In the future, we will continue to devote ourselves to the development of “Spelled Land”, including the previously promised various performance improvement project updates, as well as the story chapter DLC “In Tanta We Trust” scheduled to be launched this summer.
