Luminous Productions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SQUARE ENIX that developed Forspoken, recently announced that it will merge back to its parent company Square Enix on May 1, and will continue to invest in Forspoken after the merger. Earth” development work.

Luminous Productions is a game studio established in April 2018 by the development team led by “Final Fantasy XV” producer Hajime Tabata, fully funded by SQUARE ENIX Holdings. The main business is to produce new 3A games for home consoles or smartphones with the game engine “Luminous Engine” developed by itself. He has been in charge of the development of the Stadia version of “Final Fantasy XV”, and recently produced and launched the first home console original 3A-level new game “Spelled Land” (PS5 / PC).

“Luminous Engine” Technology Demonstration Video

After “Cursed Land” was launched in January this year but failed to win praise from players and the market, Director Aramaki Takeshi followed up with a statement in February, promising to gradually improve various shortcomings criticized by players in the future, including execution performance , graphics, operability and content. However, less than a month later, it was reported that the studio would be merged back to the parent company, indicating that the report card handed over by the studio in the past four years since its establishment has not been recognized by the parent company.

Both Luminous Productions and SQUARE ENIX are located in the Shinjuku East Square Building (Shinjuku イーストサイドスクエア)