Brothers Gallagher They are in the news practically every week because of one of their usual controversies, be it between themselves or with other artists. On this occasion the protagonist in Noel Gallagherthe older brother, based on some statements on a Dutch radio.

At fifty-five years old, Noel Gallagher still wants to provoke controversy, or maybe he doesn’t and it’s just that he never cuts himself, something similar to what happens with his brother. Now everything has to do, according to all the British media, with the fact that in a Dutch radio program Kink answered the question of what he thought of today’s pop stars that “Music has fractured and now it is pop that dominates the charts. Pop music is fine as long as the pop stars are fine, but unfortunately today’s artists are complete idiots.”

But the thing did not end there, since he was asked which artists he was referring to with his comment, to which Gallagher replied that “Well, for example, Sam Smith. Look at him!” These controversial statements by the artist come shortly after he Morrissey said that the multinational that Smith is with would rather promote “Smith’s satanism than release my new record.”