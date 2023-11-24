Flights between Bogotá and Cali increase

Air connectivity between Bogotá and Cali will experience a significant increase with 40% more weekly flights starting this month. This decision responds to the end of year season, essential for tourism and the economy of Cali.

This increase in operations in Cali is possible thanks to the incorporation of 16 additional Avianca aircraft since October, generating more flight opportunities and seats available for travelers.

The offer will go from 115 to 161 weekly frequencies, offering more than 20 daily flights and nearly 58,000 seats per week.

This initiative seeks to improve connectivity not only for those who want to reach Cali, but also for Cali residents who are looking for a better connection with the rest of the country and the continent.

The increase in flights is presented as a direct response to the growing demand and the need to facilitate travel during the end-of-year season.

A significant increase

During January and October 2023, the demand for flights between Bogotá and Cali has been increasing, reflecting an increase of 18% compared to the same period of the previous year.

The availability of more flights not only translates into greater mobility for passengers, but also has a positive impact on the region’s economy and tourism.

During this year, for example, Avianca has transported more than 2.6 million customers to and from Cali, with an increase of 18% compared to the same period in 2022 and has operated more than 17,900 flights to and from the Valley, with a 8% growth compared to the same months last year.

“At Avianca we have been connecting Cali for decades and today we continue to be on the side of the Valley, a territory that is undoubtedly essential for local and international tourism, and also for business. For this reason, we maintain our always committed to the region and the joint work with the national government, the local government and all the actors in the sector so that during this season and from now on, the Valley, Cali and also the tourists are better and better. connected. In a bet by Avianca, by December there will be 161 frequencies in operation with around 58,000 seats per week available to guarantee that more people can fly. Cali, here we are and here we continue,” said Carolina Cortés, vice president of Corporate Communications at avianca.

This increase in operations demonstrates the airlines’ commitment to the development and improvement of air connectivity in Colombia.

The commitment to more flights not only contributes to the growth of tourism and the economy of Cali, but is also presented as a solution to satisfy the needs of travelers in a key season for the sector.

