“Floating gas station” was seized by the Navy off the coast of Manta

The three detainees along with the more than a thousand gallons of fuel that were seized from them.

The Ecuadorian Navy intercepted a “floating gas station” in the sea, precisely off the coast of Manta.

It was reported that the operation took place in compliance with maritime control operations.

Thus, through the use and patrolling of the Isla Floreana frigate, a vessel was apprehended.

It is about the boat “Carlos Ricky 1” that had no license plate and was propelled with two outboard motors.

The operation took place after 11:00 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023.

On board this “floating gas station” they found 1,080 gallons of fuelwhich, his crew did not justify.

It was reported that three Ecuadorian citizens were detained and a process was initiated for illegal fuel trafficking.

The boat with the two outboard motors, the seized fuel and the three detainees were transferred to the manta port.

There, the three suspects, whose identity was not provided, were made available to the authorities.

In February of last year, six fishermen from Jaramijó were arrested at sea for alleged fuel trafficking, the authorities confirmed.

The arrest occurred at Jaramijó coastswhen they were sailing aboard two boats.

From the Port Authority it was reported that it was the coast guard service aboard the Río Jubones launch that intercepted the vessels.

Once in them, they were inspected and it was determined that they were transporting 378 gallons of fuel that they had not declared.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

