(ANSA) – FLORENCE, 07 APR – Eight years after the closure of the former Michelangelo campsite, adjacent to the square of the same name, a garden will be created on the land that housed it for the residents thanks to a 900 thousand euro project of European React funds approved by the municipal council on the proposal of the councilor for the environment Andrea Giorgio.



The area, owned by the municipality and which was abandoned after the closure of the campsite, extends for four hectares on the hill of San Miniato: the project, Palazzo Vecchio now explains, has the main objective of preserving the ‘character’ of the place and recover as much as possible the architectural and plant elements present so as to enhance what is existing. In detail, the garden will be divided into several functional areas, including an area for picnics and one to host cultural events: all the paths will then be recovered and the reorganization of the entrances to the park is planned. Among the interventions also those on the trees: the olive grove made up of about 700 plants will be preserved, as explained by the Municipality, which once the area is reopened can be made available to schools, associations and citizens of the neighborhood with a collaboration agreement because they are taken care of and put into production. The existing greenery will be recovered, the terraces, fences and low walls arranged, the former pitches delimited by laurels and prunus lusitanica and new hedges will be created.



“The area was closed to citizens for years – said the councilor Giorgio -: first because it was a campsite and then because it was abandoned. In a few months, however, we will have a large new garden in one of the most evocative places in the city and in an area where non-tourist public green spaces are scarce. There will be play areas for the little ones, meditative spaces, places for aggregation and for hosting culture and accessibility will be guaranteed for all with new pedestrian paths”. (HANDLE).

