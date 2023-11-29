“Fly from home to discover the beauty of Hebei” air travel theme live broadcast event Zhangjiakou was successfully held – China Civil Aviation Network

The “Pure Ice and Snow Passionate Invitation” live broadcast was successfully completed in Zhangjiakou

The Zhangjiakou special live broadcast of “Pure Ice and Snow Passionate Invitation” was successfully completed on November 23 as the finale of the series of aviation and travel themed live broadcasts of “Flying from Home to Discover the Beauty of Hebei”. The event, organized by Hebei Airport Group, Ctrip Travel, and Zhangjiakou Airport, took place in the Xueruyi Scenic Area, Chongli District, Zhangjiakou City.

The live broadcast showcased the ice and snow tourism advantages of Zhangjiakou Chongli, including the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics venues, winter skiing, and other special ice and snow tourism resources. The event aimed to demonstrate the convenience and advantages of air travel in Zhangjiakou and promote the city as a premier winter travel destination.

The live broadcast featured the participation of various key stakeholders, including the Zhangjiakou Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, Zhangjiakou Airport, six operating airlines of Zhangjiakou Airport, and Chongli Taiwu Ski Resort. These participants provided insights into Zhangjiakou’s culture and tourism, flight routes and special services for ski passengers, aviation and travel products, and information about the ski resort.

In addition to showcasing the city’s tourism offerings, the event also saw the launch of a series of aviation and tourism preferential policies and products. The 2.5-hour live broadcast attracted over 1.68 million viewers, highlighting the growing interest in Zhangjiakou as a travel destination.

Currently, Zhangjiakou Airport operates 8 routes in the 2023 winter flight season, connecting to cities such as Shijiazhuang, Dalian, Tianjin, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Xiamen, Guangzhou, Haikou, Chongqing, and Xi’an. The airport is also planning to expand the Shanghai Pudong-Zhangjiakou route in mid-December to provide passengers with a more convenient aviation experience.

With the goal of building a comprehensive air transport network system, the airport aims to provide convenient air travel channels for passengers while offering sincere and warm service to ensure a pleasant journey.

The success of the “Pure Ice and Snow Passionate Invitation” live broadcast and the ongoing efforts to enhance air travel connectivity underscore Zhangjiakou’s commitment to promoting its tourism resources and offering convenient and comfortable travel experiences for visitors.

Share this: Facebook

X

