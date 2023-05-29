Pellegrini tells Fico no a minute after the election

He was a member of parliament for twenty years. After 13 years of not sitting on the bench, he decided to run for office again. František Mikloško (75) says that he wants to help KDH overcome the five percent threshold. The movement narrowly missed a seat in the National Council twice in a row. In the 2016 elections, they had 4.94 percent, four years later 4.65 percent.

On Monday, Mikloško, alongside KDH chairman Milan Majerský, announced that he is going to early elections so that Robert Fico does not return and the democratic society does not fall into depression. He is running for KDH as an independent, he will have number 12 on the candidate list.

In the interview, Mikloško claims that the chairman of Smer, Robert Fico, will not replace the government, and considers it important that the KDH gets there. “I think that the percentages of We are a family, KDH, Progresívný Slovenska, SaS will be enough to form a government together with Hlas.” According to him, it will not work without Hlas and he believes that Peter Pellegrini will say no to Fico a minute after the elections.

Next you will read:

why he thinks that, unlike Mikuláš Dzurinda, he has a chance to succeed;

whether KDH is facing a third debacle;

how OĽaNO can contribute to deadlock and repeat elections;

what was shown by Anna Záborská’s efforts to make abortions stricter;

why is he afraid of Progressive Slovakia

and what KDH and PS should agree on before joint governance.

What would be the first thing you would do if you returned to Parliament in September?

If I get into parliament, I assume that I will be part of the KDH parliamentary club, although I am running as an independent candidate. I would see my work in some committee, in the 20 years that I was there, I was always in the committee for culture and education or human rights. But I can imagine other committees as well.

The situation that is now is somehow similar to the one we were in at the beginning of the 90s. At that time, we were facing a struggle for values, it was a struggle against swordsmanship. KDH was just being born at that time and it must be said that at the beginning it did not have great personalities. Ján Čarnogurský was the only real politician. But in that struggle and the will of the KDH, the greatest generation of Christian politicians was generated so far, such as Dzurinda, Palko, Lipšic, Hrušovský, Brocka…

I understand, I was just wondering what you would do.

So I would like to work again in the bowels of KDH to do something for the growth of the new generation.

You yourself mention that you were in the parliament for 20 years. Today, everyone agrees that it is the worst there since the Gentle Revolution. What else attracts you about it?

I didn’t even think that I would be a candidate. Well, when they approached me under these circumstances, when