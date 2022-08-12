After bivouacking on the face, he flew on the penultimate pitch of the Via Solleder – Lettenbauer on the Civetta, risking big. Shortly thereafter he recovered a troubled Chinese, having lost his way

A handhold comes out, a nail comes off and flies to the wall: a bad adventure for a mountaineer from Romagna, who took a big risk.

It was 8.40am on Friday 12 August, when the 118 Central Station was alerted by a mountaineer who had flown on the penultimate pitch of the Via Solleder – Lettenbauer on the Civetta. After bivouacking on the face, the 30-year-old from Rimini and his companion were now almost at the end of the route when he, first on the rope, flew off due to the exit of a hold. The peg below was also removed and the climber fell for 10-12 meters hitting the rock, with the rope that was held by his partner at the belay.

The Dolomiti Emergency helicopter took off immediately and attempted a first approach to the wall, but the two rock climbers, stationary on a ledge at 3,100 meters above sea level, were immersed in the clouds. The Alleghe, Agordo, Val Biois and Val Pettorina Alpine Rescue stations were then activated from the Suem power plant, as well as the helicopter of the Air service center, which has an agreement with the Alpine Rescue Dolomiti Bellunesi, to organize an intervention team. on foot, possibly by helicopter transported as much as possible at high altitude. Also heard the manager of the Torrani Refuge for the possible transport of the equipment by cableway.

Fortunately, as soon as a passage in the clouds opened, the helicopter that landed at the Tissi Refuge immediately took off and, having reached the two climbers, recovered the injured person using a 30-meter winch, with probable trauma to the spine and chest, and later his partner and took them to the Belluno hospital.

Around 11 am, the Suem di Pieve di Cadore helicopter flew to Val Fiorentina for a hiker in difficulty. The 28-year-old Chinese had in fact set off from the Città di Fiume Refuge to get to Venice. Along the path 480 he had, however, left the track, he was blocked under jumps of rock in the direction of the Val d’Arcia, unable to move and in a state of agitation. Identified by the crew at about 2,150 meters above sea level, the boy was recovered by the helicopter rescue technician with a 50-meter winch. Once on board, he was then taken back to the Città di Fiume Refuge.